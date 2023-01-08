42-year-old veteran wants to return to WWE for a singles match with Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has multiple accolades under her belt as she has won 14 WWE Women's Championships in the company in less than a decade. It was recently revealed that WWE veteran Michelle McCool would like to face The Queen in a singles match.

Charlotte Flair has ruled the women's division in the company for over a decade. The Queen has defeated superstars from the likes of Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey and captured a majority of women's titles in the company.

Recently, Charlotte Flair mentioned Mickie James, Lita, and Michelle McCool as dream opponents with whom she would like to have a singles match. Today, Michelle McCool replied to The Queen's comment and said she is ready for her:

"Real Talk….RESPECT! Oh…..& I stay ready for anytime @wwe @TripleH or @StephMcMahon call!😉 #FlawlessQueen 🫶🏽💙"

In 2022, Michelle McCool made her return at the Royal Rumble premium live event. She was one of the participants in the match along with The Queen. However, they both lost to the eventual winner Ronda Rousey.

Charlotte Flair recently won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship and had her first successful defense

In 2022, Charlotte Flair ended one of the biggest feuds of her career against Ronda Rousey, when she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship and went on a hiatus.

On the final SmackDown of 2022, The Queen made a grand return. She the quickly dethroned Ronda Rousey in an impromptu match for the SmackDown Women's Championship and won the title.

She made her first appearance as the champion last night but was interrupted by Sonya Deville. The Queen accepted Deville's challenge where she put the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line.

However, Flair walked out of the match with the title as she defeated Sonya Deville. In the end, she hit Deville with a Spear and finished it off with a Figure 8 to get a submission victory in her first defense.

Do you want to see The Queen vs Michelle McCool in a singles match? Sound off in the comment section.

