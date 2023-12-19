42-year-old WWE personality tied up backstage by former champion; possibly in trouble during RAW

A lot happens backstage on WWE RAW, as has been seen with how busy Adam Pearce is and the revolving door of superstars that enter and exit his office wanting something or the other. However, it wasn't Adam Pearce, but another 42-year-old WWE personality who was tied up backstage.

The personality in question is the 42-year-old Byron Saxton. As you may know, he had long been the center of jokes and jabs on commentary and has transitioned into a backstage role, stepping away from the ringside desk.

He was tied up and had his mouth taped over by former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross:

She hasn't done too much since her push as Nikki A.S.H. ended. She had a brief reign with Rhea Ripley as Women's Tag Team Champions but has mostly been sticking around backstage, staring creepily at different superstars.

In the final live RAW of 2023, she seems to have tied WWE personality Byron Saxton backstage. Why she did that is unknown, but it certainly suits her character.

What should be done with Nikki Cross to bring her back to the forefront of television? Let us know if you have any ideas in the comments section below!