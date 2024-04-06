42-year-old WWE star says Dominik Mysterio is his step-son now; Rey Mysterio introduced them

Dominik Mysterio has received an interesting message from his Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Balor.

At WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, Mysterio betrayed his father Rey Mysterio, and WWE legend Edge. Dominik's heel turn eventually led to him joining The Judgment Day.

On Twitter/X, Balor posted a throwback photo featuring Dominik and Rey Mysterio days before The Judgment Day even existed. He mentioned that it was Rey who introduced him to his son.

"In Philadelphia in 2019 Rey introduced me to @DomMysterio35. In that moment DOM became MY step son. #happybirthday son," wrote Balor.

Since joining The Judgment Day, Mysterio has won the NXT North American Championship twice as a member of the faction. Meanwhile, Balor and Damian Priest are the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and in their second reign with the titles.

Dominik Mysterio explained why he doesn't wear a mask

Dominik Mysterio claimed he was too good-looking to wear a mask. Meanwhile, his father Rey Mysterio is arguably the greatest masked professional wrestler of all time.

Speaking to The West Sport, Dominik took a dig at his father and his Latino World Order stablemate, Dragon Lee, for wearing a mask. He said:

"I'm way too good-looking. A lot of Luchadores wear masks because they are not good-looking dudes. There is a vignette that Eddie Guerrero does back in WCW where someone stole his wallet. And he lines up every Luchador in WCW and makes everyone take off their masks. His facial reactions to all these guys, he's scared because all these guys are hideous. And my dad included, and Dragon Lee. So that's a big reason why I don't wear a mask. I feel like I'm just the hair, and I'm good-looking. It takes away from it all."

At WrestleMania 40, Dominik Mysterio will team up with Santos Escobar for a tag team match against Rey Mysterio and Andrade.

