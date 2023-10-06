42-year-old WWE star shares picture with Charlotte Flair calling it "REAL Love"

Charlotte Flair is one of the top stars in WWE and among the best women's wrestlers of all time. She has collected multiple world championships throughout her career and is currently the number-one contender who can win yet another title soon. Meanwhile, a star has shared a picture with her and a loving caption - Asuka.

Over the last few months, Asuka and Charlotte Flair have seemingly been on better terms than before. The two rivals who have historically competed against each other seem to share their mutual respect more often now than in the past.

The two are set to team up against Bayley and IYO SKY this week on SmackDown. Before the match, though, Charlotte shared a picture with Asuka, holding the Women's Tag Team Championship. This appeared to indicate they were ready for Damage CTRL regardless of the odds.

Asuka retweeted the response, sharing a picture of them again, where Flair laughed at something she said. She captioned it "REAL Love," hinting at their long history and bond.

When the two wrestle this week, it will be interesting to see how their team works out and if it's something that fans can expect more from.

Would you like to see Charlotte Flair and Asuka win the tag titles again? Sound off in the comments section below.