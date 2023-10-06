Jade Cargill to retire top WWE star ending legendary career? Checking the possibility

Jade Cargill is now in WWE, and while she's yet to make her debut, fans are waiting for the moment that she shows up on the roster. Her signing has been highlighted in a big way by WWE, sharing her arrival in the parking lot and her training videos for all to see. However, when Cargill arrives, she needs to do something that will cement her place as a main eventer immediately.

Could the promotion have a plan in mind for that, given recent hints that have been dropped? Nothing's confirmed now, but this article will look at the possibility of WWE having plans for Jade Cargill to retire a top name - Asuka.

In the last few months, Asuka has hinted that her time in the company will come to an end sooner rather than later. The 42-year-old star sent the message a few months back.

She had tweeted that this journey of hers would continue for a little longer but then end.

"This journey of mine will continue for a little while longer. Just a little more... little more... 👋 It's more precious time than ever."

It appeared immediately that the star was hinting at retiring. Since then, whenever she's performed at a live event, there have been more hints about her time coming to an end. Charlotte Flair even broke character to hug her a few times after their matches.

While the star has yet to officially say she's retiring any time soon, if her time in the company is indeed coming up, then WWE might have a big plan for her. Traditionally, in wrestling, stars who are leaving usually put over a younger star, handing over the torch.

While Asuka still wrestles like an undefeatable warrior, if she has indeed decided to retire, there might be no better outgoing feud than one against Jade Cargill.

Whether this takes place soon or not remains to be seen, but it's an intriguing idea that might bear thinking about further.

Jade Cargill has been sending cryptic hints about her WWE debut

While the star is yet to debut in the company, she's not been silent about her intentions. The 31-year-old star has been tweeting about her eventual arrival in the company, saying, "A Storm Is Coming...."

While fans will have to be patient a while longer, it will be interesting to see what the company plans for her when she finally debuts.