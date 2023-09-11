Charlotte Flair breaks character to hug long-term rival during WWE show amid retirement rumors

WWE star Charlotte Flair recently broke character to hug her former rival Asuka and celebrate in the ring with her after a match.

WWE was in Charlottesville over the weekend for their Sunday Stunner live event. Although the show did not feature any titles being defended, several top stars were present, such as Cody Rhodes, Finn Balor, Charlotte Flair, LA Knight, AJ Styles, and many more. However, a talking point of the show was when Charlotte hugged Asuka after the two women finished their match.

Flair was in a singles match with The Empress of Tomorrow. The two women battled hard for supremacy. However, Charlotte proved that she was just too good with the win over her long-time rival. After the match, the two stars hugged it out, which was surprising given that Asuka is a heel.

It's interesting to note the timing of this event as it comes just weeks after Asuka posted a cryptic tweet signaling that she would be with the company for just a little longer. She indicated that it was "precious time" and she wanted to make use of it all.

Asuka showed up during Charlotte Flair's match on SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Shotzi teamed up this week to face Bayley and WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY of Damage CTRL.

The two teams battled back and forth and exchanged blows. As the match ensued, Asuka emerged from nowhere and snatched the WWE Women’s Title from Dakota Kai who was standing at ringside. This was enough to distract IYO SKY, and Shotzi picked up the win for her team by pinning Bayley.

In the aftermath of the match, Asuka and SKY came face-to-face, but the 41-year-old just slithered out of the ring, leaving IYO confused.

