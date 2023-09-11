WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Top heel tries to lure Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa loses huge rematch, LA Knight in action (Charlottesville, 09/10)

The WWE roster stopped over in Charlottesville, Virginia, for the second live event of the week on September 10. The show was live from the John Paul Jones Arena and featured top stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action.

Cody Rhodes headlined one of the rare house shows that did not feature any title matches. The American Nightmare took on Finn Balor in a Street Fight. During the match, Balor tried to lure Rhodes with the Bullet Club's 'Too Sweet' hand gesture, as both stars have formerly been part of the heel faction.

However, Cody Rhodes put the Prince through a table before delivering Cross Rhodes to pick up the win.

Elsewhere on the card, Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde of LWO defeated the Hit Row in a Mixed Tag Team action. Zelina picked up the win for her team. Charlotte Flair also got a victory over arch-rival Asuka in the only singles woman match of the night.

Johnny Gargano, who has been missing from TV Programming for a long time, was in action in Charlottesville. The former NXT Champion suffered a loss against Omos in what was the shortest match of the night.

LA Knight, on the other hand, defeated Austin Theory to build on to his current momentum. The 40-year-old has been undefeated in his last six singles matches and is massively over with the fans.

Ricochet defeated Karrion Kross in the other singles match of the night, while Solo Sikoa failed to put down AJ Styles in a huge rematch from SmackDown two weeks ago.

The former WWE Champion has been dealing with Jimmy Uso and Solo over the last few weeks, and many believe this could lead to a match with Roman Reigns once the Tribal Chief returns to WWE programming.

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Charlottesville, Virginia, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka Omos def. Johnny Gargano The LWO: Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega defeated Hit Row: Ashante Adonis, Top Dolla, and B-Fab LA Knight def. Austin Theory Ricochet def. Karrion Kross AJ Styles def. Solo Sikoa Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor