42-year-old WWE Superstar sends out a heartfelt message to Natalya on her birthday

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler recently sent out a heartfelt message to Natalya on her birthday on his Instagram handle.

At the Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, Nattie faced Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Initially, it was Dominik Mysterio who took control of the match by distracting Natalya as Ripley pushed her to the corner of the ring.

The Eradicator hit Nattie with the steel stairs and eventually attacked her with a Riptide to pick up the win.

Taking to social media, Ziggler uploaded a photo alongside the former SmackDown Women's Champion and sent out a heartwarming message to the 41-year-old star as he wished her on her birthday.

"🎂👑 the best, just ask Guinness"

Natalya recalled her days when she used to flirt with Dolph Ziggler

While speaking on an episode of WWE Inbox 2015, Natalya recalled her days in the company when she used to flirt with Dolph Ziggler.

The former Divas Champion jokingly named The Show Off and herself when asked about who would make a good prom king and queen couple.

The 41-year-old superstar detailed:

"I think you and I would be a great prom king and queen," she said. "You just said what my eyes are saying to you right now," Ziggler replied. "Can you not tell Big E Langston, The Great Khali, or Tyson Kidd though?" Natalya added. "Your secret is safe with me," Dolph said.

Nattie further added how both of them would have made a good couple if they were both single.

"If I was single and you were, we would be a great team," she said. "I like that you're taken. I like a challenge Nattie. I'll talk to you later. I'll call you," Ziggler replied.

It would be exciting to see if The Eradicator's feud with Nattie has concluded or if the company is planning to do a rematch between the two in the near future.

