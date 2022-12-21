42-year-old WWE Superstar would start a campaign to work with Henry Cavill on an upcoming series

Earlier this month, Henry Cavill was unceremoniously removed as Superman from the DC Universe. However, he is set to star and produce in Amazon's upcoming Warhammer 40,000 series. Recently, Shayna Baszler stated that she wants to work with the former Superman.

In October, Henry Cavill returned to the big screens as he joined The Rock in DC's Black Adam as Clark Kent, aka Superman. However, the hierarchy of DCEU changed when James Gunn took over. Later, he fired Henry Cavill as Superman, who had only recently quit The Witcher series to return as the iconic superhero character.

Fortunately, Amazon gave Cavill another chance, as he will be a part of the Warhammer 40,000 series. Recently, Shayna Baszler mentioned that she wanted to work with the former Superman and would like to start a campaign to play a part in the upcoming series:

"How to get Henry to notice me….🤔"

It will be interesting to see if Baszler gets to play a part in one of her beloved video game series alongside Henry Cavill. Shayna Baszler is currently on the blue brand alongside Ronda Rousey.

Shayna Baszler said it's her destiny to be in the Warhammer 40,000 series with Henry Cavill

Earlier this year, Shayna Baszler reunited with Ronda Rousey to rule the women's division on the blue brand. Last week, it was announced that Cavill would not be playing Superman, as DCEU has other plans with the character.

It was then revealed that Cavill would be a part of the upcoming Warhammer 40,000 series. Upon the announcement, Shayna Baszler, who's a fan of the video game franchise, expressed her desire to be a part of the series. Check it out:

"My true destiny lies in 40,000!!!!"

After Cavill's exit as Superman and Geralt, fans want him to bring a new universe to our screens. It will be interesting to see if Shayna Baszler gets to be a part of the upcoming Warhammer 40,000 series and plays the role of her dreams.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Warhammer 40,000 series? Sound off in the comment section.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes