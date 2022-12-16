Female WWE Superstar says she wants to be part of a Henry Cavill project after recent Superman and Witcher disappointments

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler, in her recent Twitter post, shared that she wants to be a part of Henry Cavill's new upcoming adaptation project of Warhammer 40,000.

Following his departure from The Witcher last month, Hollywood megastar Henry Cavill was expected to reprise his role as Superman on the big screen. However, Cavill has now admitted that his lifetime role as Superman has ended.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the former Superman actor has already been cast in the Warhammer 40,000 adaptation. Vertigo Entertainment will produce the show, and Amazon Prime Video is reportedly in the final negotiations to carry it out.

Warhammer 40,000 is a 1987 tabletop roleplaying game that incorporates miniature models into its gameplay. It's a mash-up of science fiction and fantasy that has proven to be enormously popular over the last four and a half decades. So much so that the series has spawned novels, video games, animated films, and television series.

The former two-time NXT Women's Champion took to Twitter to express that her fate lies with Cavill's Warhammer 40k series.

"My true destiny lies in 40,000!!!!" - Shayna Baszler wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

What makes Shayna Baszler cast alongside Henry Cavill's Warhammer 40k adaptation?

Shayna Baszler has voiced her interest in the Warhammer fantasy world before. She's been outspoken about her love of Warhammer, as the 42-year-old has worn Warhammer 40k costumes to WWE.

The former NXT Women's Champion visited Warhammer World to see what they offered! She once took former WWE Superstar Cesaro all the way to Warhammer World to explore, which was hosted by Games Workshop (GW)!

You can check out Baszler's Instagram post below:

If someone loves wrestling and Warhammer, the collaborations have been incredible, and it's also nice to see GW take such a good stance on this. Cesaro and Bazler, during their visit, appear to have embraced the Warhammer 40k franchise.

Shayna Baszler unleashed her inner geek when she dived into a package from the creators of Warhammer 40,000.

The 42-year-old WWE Superstar may have a shot at working side-by-side with Henry Cavill and fulfilling her lifelong dream if the production affiliates her with the show.

Do you think Shayna Baszler will land herself a role alongside Henry Cavill? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes