42-year-old WWE Superstar wants to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship

A veteran performer recently revealed her goal for 2025 is to win the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. The star in question, Natalya, has not held a singles title since 2017.

The Stamford-based company introduced the title in November 2024, and Lyra Valkyria was crowned the inaugural champion on the January 13 edition of Monday Night RAW. The Irish star has now held the gold for almost a month without any title defense.

Speaking during an interview on Ring the Belle, Natalya said that she wanted to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship as it represents the workhorses of WWE. She also pointed out the IC title's connection with her family. The former Hart Dynasty member added that she wanted to feature in a compelling storyline, and she believes Triple H would make it happen.

"I feel like my goal for this year is to win the IC title, because I feel like for me it's a very big [thing]. The IC title is, I feel like, a title for the workhorses. [Interviewer brings up the Dynasty connection] With my family connection and just everything that I've worked for, I would love to be a women's IC Champion, and I would love to be a part of some really great storylines. I have so much faith in Triple H that we're going to get there and it's just timing is everything. I'm waiting for that right storyline," she said. [From 3:50 to 4:20]

You can check out Natalya's comments in the video below:

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria lost her recent match on RAW

Lyra Valkyria competed in a high-stakes match on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion faced Bayley for the very first time in a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

The Role Model secured the win after a seesaw battle to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. The one-on-one contest also marked Valkyria's first singles match since her win over Dakota Kai to become the inaugural Women's IC Champion last month.

With WWE seemingly focusing solely on the world titles on The Road to WrestleMania, it will be interesting to see what plans the wrestling promotion has for Lyra Valkyria and the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Who do you think will be the first star to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

