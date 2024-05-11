43-year-old star reacts after huge WWE debut; namedrops Triple H, Jade Cargill, and Randy Orton

A 43-year-old WWE star recently reacted after her huge debut on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. She also name-dropped Triple H, Jade Cargill, and Randy Orton while being interviewed. The star being referred to is former NXT ring announcer Alicia Taylor.

Taylor signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in December 2018 and started performing as a host of the post-show on the company's developmental brand, NXT. In April 2019, she became a ring announcer for the white and gold brand before her recent call-up to the main roster, where she is now under the same role on SmackDown.

Following the latest edition of the blue brand, WWE's X/Twitter handle posted a digital exclusive interview with Alicia Taylor. The 43-year-old star said that she felt the nerves before her debut on SmackDown. Taylor also mentioned that during her last night in NXT, her colleagues tried to make her cry.

She added that she had always been close to Triple H and Shawn Michaels and believes the latter has done a great job in making NXT popular.

"Incredible! I'm glad that I got through one of them...They [her NXT colleagues] tried to make me cry. I'm a gangster, right? I can't be crying out there. I'm not gonna lie, they brought a little tear, [and] it was special. NXT is such a special place and like you said Shawn Michaels, and Triple H, I've always been really close to Triple H and both of them you know, Shawn, HBK, he's done a great job of taking over NXT, and helping it grow what it is today and it's just all really special," Alicia Taylor said. [0:35 - 1:44]

Alicia Taylor also mentioned that she was pretty impressed by Jade Cargill before talking about Randy Orton, who she loves to watch inside the squared circle.

"You know what? Jade Cargill, that was pretty impressive to see in person. I've never worked with her before live. Umm, and you know what, I always love a good Randy Orton match. I do. Don't we all? [Laughs]," Alicia Taylor said. [2:06 - 2:18]

What the future has in store for the 43-year-old star remains to be seen.

Shawn Michaels sent a message to Alicia Taylor after she was called up to WWE SmackDown

After Alicia Taylor was called up to Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels took to X/Twitter to send a message. The Heartbreak Kid wrote that Taylor was an irreplaceable part of NXT and congratulated her on her career's next step.

"An irreplaceable part of the soundtrack for countless unforgettable #WWENXT moments, and now she's bringing her unending passion to #SmackDown. @AliciaTaylorNXT, thank you for everything you've brought to the #NXTUniverse... and congratulations on your next step! #WeAreNXT," Shawn Michaels shared.

After working as a ring announcer in NXT for several years, Alicia Taylor will undoubtedly be an amazing addition to WWE SmackDown.

