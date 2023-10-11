43-year-old star reacts to The Undertaker's iconic moment on WWE show

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett has reacted to The Undertaker's surprise appearance on this week's episode of NXT.

Before the latest edition of NXT, reports suggested that The Deadman would appear on the white-and-gold show to bolster its star power. WWE also teased the Hall of Famer's comeback as the Tuesday night program went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday.

The main event of NXT saw Bron Breakker take on Carmelo Hayes in a one-on-one bout. While Paul Heyman accompanied the second-generation wrestler, Hayes had John Cena in his corner for the contest. Melo ultimately secured a win over Breakker despite interference from Solo Sikoa.

Following his loss, the former NXT Champion assaulted Hayes and claimed to be the only bada*s in WWE. This led to The Undertaker's return, marking his first appearance on the developmental brand. He delivered a Chokeslam to Breakker and gave him a piece of "advice."

The WWE Hall of Famer and Carmelo Hayes shared a moment with the fans as the two men recreated the former's signature taunt after NXT went off the air. Barrett reacted to the segment and mentioned how it was an incredible moment for the top babyface.

"So damn cool @Carmelo_WWE👊🏻 #WWENXT," the 43-year-old wrote.

The Undertaker sends a five-word message about his WWE NXT appearance

The Deadman's last appearance on WWE programming came in January 2023 on RAW's 30th anniversary. He was involved in a segment that featured the late Bray Wyatt and LA Knight.

The Undertaker came out to a massive pop on this week's NXT. Following the show, he sent a chilling message to Breakker.

"👊🏻 - The Baddest of Them All #WWENXT," 'Taker wrote.

Only time will tell if the former WWE Champion will make more appearances on the white-and-gold show in the future.

