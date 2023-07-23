43-year-old star set to compete in singles match for the first time in over eight months on WWE SmackDown

WWE is weeks away from the Biggest Party of The Summer, and superstars from Friday Night SmackDown are gearing toward the premium live event. Recently, the company announced that Karrion Kross will face The O.C.'s Karl Anderson.

Last year, AJ Styles feuded with The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW when Finn Balor persisted Styles to join the heinous faction. However, The Phenomenal One had other plans and reformed The O.C. when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE.

The two stables feuded for months before AJ Styles got injured during a live event in December 2022 and went away for a few months. Earlier this year, The O.C. joined Friday Night SmackDown during the annual draft. Earlier this month, Anderson was attacked by Karrion Kross during a backstage segment.

Today, WWE announced that Karl Anderson will compete in a one-on-one match against Karrion Kross on an upcoming episode of SmackDown. Machine Gun's last singles match in the company was on Monday Night RAW against Damian Priest of The Judgment Day in October 2022.

Karrion Kross has two losses against AJ Styles on WWE SmackDown

Last year, Karrion Kross returned to WWE under Triple H's new regime and joined Friday Night SmackDown. The Herald of Doomsday feuded with Drew McIntyre on the blue brand.

After exchanging victories, Kross spent his time on the brand in multiple Mixed tag team matches and a handful of one-on-one matches. Earlier this year, Kross and Scarlett stayed on Friday Night SmackDown during the annual Draft.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles and The O.C. made their way to SmackDown, and Kross and Scarlett targeted the stable. After the event, Kross suffered his first loss to The Phenomenal One on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Last month, Kross and Scarlett defeated Styles and Michin in a Mixed tag team match on SmackDown. Later, Styles scored another singles victory over The Herald of Doomsday in less than two minutes.

However, Kross wanted revenge for the humiliating loss and attacked a member of The O.C. It will be interesting to see if the two have their third singles match at the Biggest Party of The Summer.

