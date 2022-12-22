Former WWE Superstar and NXT Tag Team Champion Eric Young might be on his way back to the company if reports are to be believed.

After a very successful decade in TNA/Impact Wrestling, Young signed with WWE in 2016. He immediately formed the faction SAnitY along with Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe, and Nikki Cross. The group saw great success in the developmental brand, even winning the tag titles.

The group's main roster run, however, was very lackluster. After a short stint as a unit, SAnitY split in 2019. Eric was released by the Stamford-based promotion in April 2020 as part of budget cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rumors and reports have stated that Eric Young will join the long list of formerly released superstars to rejoin the company under the Triple H regime, and that he will return in January 2023, possibly in time for Royal Rumble.

With Uncle Howdy revealed on last week's SmackDown, many suspect the former Impact World Champion is behind the mask. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Young will not start with the promotion until 2023, and it is not known who is under Uncle Howdy's mask.

"I haven’t heard that (if Young is Uncle Howdy) and was told that Young would not be starting with WWE until 2023, but until we see Uncle Howdy actually inside the ring, it doesn’t matter who is playing him on the videos at this point."

Nikki Cross teased SAnitY returning to WWE in a cryptic post

Former SAnitY member Nikki Cross recently took to social media to post a cryptic tweet, potentially teasing the faction's return on WWE TV.

Nikki remains the only member of the stable that is currently employed by the promotion. Eric Young was with Impact Wrestling until recently, leaving the promotion earlier this month and possibly on his way back to Stamford.

Cross' husband Killian Dain made appearances for AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling this year, while Alexander Wolfe has been a regular on the independent circuit since his 2020 release.

The former RAW Women's Champion recently posted a cryptic video, fueling speculation about the faction's return. In the video, she spoke to her former gimmick, promising a Christmas gift to a curly-haired woman drawn on the wall.

"Look at all the pretty bubbles. Oh, the bubbles are for you; it's snowing. I'll make sure you get what you want; I'll make sure you get what you want for Christmas." [0:06 - 0:36]

While Eric Young's WWE return seems imminent, it is not known whether the rest of the members of SAnitY will return to the promotion as well.

