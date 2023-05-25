43-year-old superstar teases "BIG CHANGE COMING" after 'secret' WWE return

Eric Young recently teased a significant change and a potential return amid rumors of him being secretly rehired by WWE.

Young first appeared on WWE TV on the May 4, 2016, edition of NXT, confronting then-champion Samoa Joe. In the show's main event, the 43-year-old faced Joe, losing his debut bout via submission. The former Sanity member won his first title, the NXT Tag Team Championship, alongside Alexander Wolfe at TakeOver: Brooklyn III on August 19, 2017.

Eric Young recently posted an interesting tweet expressing optimism about a "big change." You can view his message below:

"Time to work!!!! When the world hands you lemons…… we’ll you know the rest! See you all again real soon! BIG CHANGE COMING!!!"

Eric Young competed in IMPACT Wrestling between 2004 and 2016, winning 14 titles, including two world championships and multiple tag team championships.

After joining WWE, Young started the group Sanity, which consisted of Wolfe, Killian Dain, Sawyer Fulton, and Nikki Cross. However, following a lackluster run on the main roster, the veteran was let go by the promotion in April 2020.

WWE secretly re-signed Eric Young in the fall of 2022

Triple H has rehired several performers since assuming creative control of the main roster last July. According to several reports, The Game secretly re-signed Eric Young in the fall of 2022. You can read more about his rumored comeback here.

Amid talks of Young's return to the Stamford-based promotion, several fans have expressed their desire to see Sanity reunite on WWE TV. The star's former stablemate, Nikki Cross, is currently a part of the RAW brand.

Reports suggest Eric Young has secured a new gig in the company. While fans wait for his return in front of the camera, he is seemingly a part of the backstage team.

Eric Young has a lot of experience in the wrestling business and can fit into roles backstage as well. Fans will have to wait and see if he eventually shows up on the company's programming again.

