Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently opened up about how Randy Orton could potentially dethrone Roman Reigns instead of Cody Rhodes in WWE.

The Tribal Chief defended his Undisputed Universal Championship against The American Nightmare in the main event of WrestleMania 39. While most fans expected Cody to end Reigns' historic run, the promotion swerved fans by having The Bloodline leader retain the gold.

Though Cody Rhodes is still predicted to defeat Roman Reigns down the line, fans have already begun talking about other contenders to dethrone The Head of the Table. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno said how he thinks that The American Nightmare may not be WWE's choice to defeat Reigns after all.

The WCW veteran added that he was looking forward to seeing Randy Orton return, as he could receive a big pop if he ends The Tribal Chiefs' title run.

"I'll be honest. I don't know if Cody, everybody was assuming Cody was going to beat Roman. He might not be the guy to beat Roman! I would like to see how hot Randy Orton is when he comes back because Randy is a guy who can beat Roman and get a huge pop." said Disco Inferno (0:44 - 0:56)

Randy Orton is nowhere close to returning to WWE!

The Viper has been away from WWE since last May after he and Matt Riddle lost their RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos. A severe back injury has kept him away from the action, with fans eagerly waiting to witness his comeback.

However, a recent update suggests that Randy Orton is "nowhere close" to returning, which is sure to disappoint his legion of fans. That said, as the saying goes, 'absence makes the heart grow fonder,' The Viper is sure to receive a monster pop whenever he makes his comeback.

. @JohnLarusta #WrestleMania Randy Orton is the only guy on the WWE roster with the credibility to take the title from Roman Reigns at this point (and not kill Roman’s momentum in the process). This is the move. #WWERAW Randy Orton is the only guy on the WWE roster with the credibility to take the title from Roman Reigns at this point (and not kill Roman’s momentum in the process). This is the move. #WWERAW #WrestleMania https://t.co/x60n6fJ1Zu

Moreover, considering just how big of a star Orton is, WWE could instantly pit him against Roman Reigns if the latter is still the champion by then.

Do you see The Viper returning and challenging The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed Universal Championship?

