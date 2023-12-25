43-year-old WWE Superstar sends a cryptic message to AJ Styles after his heel turn

AJ Styles recently made his return to WWE and turned heel by attacking LA Knight on a recent episode of SmackDown. Meanwhile, Karl Anderson sent a cryptic message to The Phenomenal One on social media.

Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Mia Yim are part of The O.C. The faction was formed by Styles back in 2016 when he made his WWE debut. In 2022, The O.C. reunited after Gallows and Anderson made their return to WWE and re-signed with the company.

Taking to Instagram, Anderson posted a clip of The O.C. during a backstage segment involving Styles from SmackDown. He sent a cryptic message aimed at The Phenomenal One amid tension within the faction.

"🤷 @ajstylesp1 @miayimofficial @the_biglg @wwe @wweonfox #smackdown #theoc," Karl Anderson shared.

Bill Apter discussed AJ Styles' negative attitude towards The O.C.

The legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter spoke about AJ Styles' segment with The O.C. from last week's episode of SmackDown.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast, Apter stated that he was shocked to see Styles ignore Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Mia Yim during their backstage segment.

Apter said:

"That surprised me. That really did. I didn't expect to see that at all," Bill Apter said.

Apter further spoke about Styles' new attitude. He added:

"He had a whole different style. His style was totally different. The anger was really coming out of him like he really meant it. You could tell he was grouchy. Everything was wrong, like he had to come back after being injured for so many weeks and he had to come out and be, you know, just almost like, 'I'm not starting at the bottom again, you know, I'm going after Roman Reigns, I don't care who else is here.' So, yeah, I love his new attitude," Bill Apter said.

Styles will face LA Knight and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat Match to decide the next number one contender for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

