43-year-old WWE Superstar sends a message to The Bloodline after the faction destroys John Cena and AJ Styles

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, The Bloodline destroyed both AJ Styles and John Cena. Following the attack, Karl Anderson had a message for his O.C. stablemate while he was taken to a medical facility.

The legendary duo has been feuding with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. On SmackDown, the two teams were set for a contract signing segment. However, Styles was destroyed by Sikoa and Jimmy even before he could make it to the ring.

Taking to Instagram, Anderson claimed in his latest post that he had asked Styles to stay out of the Bloodline drama.

"I hate to be that guy that says “I told ya so “ but….. like I told @johncena, I’ve been saying to my brother @ajstylesp1 for weeks to stay out of the #BloodLine drama, that’s their drama .. 🤷‍♂️I dunno man , people always call me a pessimist, I call it being a realist . 🤷‍♂️@the_biglg @miayimofficial," wrote Anderson.

Check out Anderson's post:

Following Solo and Jimmy's attack on Styles, the duo set their sights on Cena, who single-handedly tried to take down The Bloodline.

However, the 16-time world champion couldn't keep up with the two-on-one attack. He was also on the receiving end of a Samoan Spike, courtesy of The Enforcer.

Dutch Mantell pointed out his issues with The Bloodline's attack on John Cena

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell pointed out his issue with the final segment of SmackDown.

The veteran stated that Cena technically has no friends in the dressing room, as none of the superstars came to his aid.

"It was a long time, which means to me that John Cena has absolutely no friends in that dressing room. It used to be on some shows, some underneath guys would run out there and get the sh*t beat out of them or something, and the guy is still laying there, okay I got it," said Mantell.

Expand Tweet

With Styles out of action, it remains to be seen if he teams up with Cena at Fastlane.

What did you make of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso's actions on SmackDown? Sound off in the comment section below.