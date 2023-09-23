WWE veteran exposes a major problem with the John Cena beatdown angle on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about the savage assault on John Cena by The Bloodline.

The Cenation Leader opened the show this week and was quickly joined by AJ Styles. The two men laid out a challenge for Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. WWE official Adam Pearce also tried to have the tag team match made official for Fastlane. However, just before the contract signing, Jimmy and Solo viciously assaulted AJ and then beat down Cena as well.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell stated that the final segment went on for too long. He questioned why no one came to Cena's aid when he was getting mauled by Jimmy and Solo. He explained that it seemed like the former WWE Champion had no friends in the entire WWE locker room who could watch his back:

"It was a long time, which means to me that John Cena has absolutely no friends in that dressing room. It used to be on some shows, some underneath guys would run out there and get the sh*t beat out of them or something, and the guy is still laying there, okay I got it." [From 22:56 to 23:11]

John Cena wrestled a dark match on SmackDown

After a huge beatdown to close out the show, John Cena got himself up for a dark match.

Cena faced Street Profits member Montez Ford in a singles encounter after the show went off-air. The two battled hard, with Angelo Dawkins at ringside watching the action. The 16-time World Champion finally got the win after hitting the Attitude Adjustment on Ford.

This week on SmackDown, AJ Styles was rushed to a local medical facility. While Cena is looking to take on The Bloodline, the absence of Styles will definitely be a cause of concern for Mr. Hustle Loyalty and Respect. It will be interesting to see how this story transpires in the weeks to come.

