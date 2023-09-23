What happened with John Cena after WWE SmackDown went off-air

John Cena wrestled a first-time-ever dark singles match after SmackDown went off the air tonight.

Earlier, the collective might of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa was more than enough for Cena to handle in the final segment of SmackDown. In the end, Cena was left beaten and battered by the Samoan duo.

After the show went off the air, John Cena wrestled Montez Ford in a first-time-ever dark singles match. Fans were elated over Cena wrestling a singles match against the popular Ford. On the other hand, Becky Lynch successfully defended her NXT Women's Title against Zoey Stark. Both Cena and Lynch received massive ovations from fans during their respective matches.

Cena was scheduled to team up with AJ Styles against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match at WWE Fastlane 2023. Styles was attacked by The Bloodline during the final segment of the show and was then sent to a hospital in an ambulance.

John Cena is still scheduled to face The Bloodline at Fastlane. It remains to be seen if Styles gets the green flag from WWE's medical personnel to compete in the match or if Cena competes alone. There is a high possibility that Cena will find a surprise replacement for Styles at Fastlane.

