44-year-old female legend defends Vince McMahon over arguably infamous backstage segment

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon is well known for being a part of several controversial and bizarre segments back in the day. Several superstars and wrestling fans have criticized and called out Mr. McMahon for playing dirty when he was the head of the creative.

However, former WWE Women's Champion Candice Michelle stood up for the Executive Chairman when discussing an infamous segment from Backlash 2006.

During a backstage segment, the 44-year-old female legend walked up to Vince McMahon to cure her chest cold as a part of the eccentric storyline. In return, the 77-year-old grabbed Michelle by her "br***ts," and she was immediately healed.

As arguable as the segment was, in a recent interview with Steve Fall's Ten Count, Candice Michelle was asked how Mr. McMahon pitched her that idea. The former WWE Women's Champion cleared the air and said that the duo was playing a character and nothing else.

"I don't think that stuff is really pitched, it's just like you are going to have a segment with Vince McMahon and here is what you should say. This kind of is not like grabbing my br***ts, it's like more of pitch like you're an actress in a scene of you know, like you go in as a character and you come out of that character." [From 29:09 to 29:40]

Check out the video below:

Vince McMahon flew to Cody Rhodes' home to get him back in WWE

The American Nightmare made a massive return to World Wrestling Entertainment after six-long years at WrestleMania 38. Prior to his comeback, Cody Rhodes was scattered with his AEW contract expiration deal.

In the latest documentary titled WWE American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, the current Undisputed Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens revealed that Mr. McMahon seemingly flew all the way to the 38-year-old's house to discuss his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"Vince McMahon flew to his house to get him back. Not many people can say that," Owens shared.

Upon Rhodes' return, the 77-year-old pushed him hard in a trilogy of matches with Seth Rollins. Later, McMahon stepped away from the CEO position in 2022 and gave the driver's seat to Triple H.

