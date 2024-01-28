44-year-old legend returning to in-ring competition for the first time in 19 years at WWE Royal Rumble should happen, urges Maxxine Dupri

Maxxine Dupri wants to see WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler return to compete in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble.

After spending a few years in WCW, Keibler joined the Stamford-based company in 2001. She spent about five years as an active performer before she left the promotion in 2006 to pursue other options. Over the past 18 years, the 44-year-old appeared on Tough Enough, inducted Torrie Wilson into the Hall of Fame in 2019, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.

Despite these sporadic appearances, Keibler has not wrestled inside the squared circle since October 2005, when she lost to Jillian Hall on Velocity. Speaking to Ring The Belle, Maxxine Dupri expressed her desire to see the Hall of Famer return to the ring tonight as a surprise Royal Rumble entrant. The Alpha Academy member also wants to see Nikki Bella and Kelly Kelly return:

"[Which legend do you want to see return to Royal Rumble?] I'm trying to see Kelly Kelly. I'm trying to see Stacy Keibler. I'm trying to see Nikki Bella. Give me all the girlies," she said. [2:41 - 2:45]

Nikki Bella and Kelly Kelly previously competed in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble

While Stacy Keibler never competed in the Women's Royal Rumble, Nikki Bella and Kelly Kelly did. As the former Divas Champion competed in the historic match on three occasions in 2018, 2020, and 2022, the WWE Hall of Famer entered the Women's Royal Rumble twice in 2018 and 2022.

Meanwhile, several other legends have competed in the Women's Royal Rumble over the past few years, including Michelle McCool, Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Hall of Famer Lita, and Hall of Famer Molly Holly.

