44-year-old veteran says he's happy in WWE; chooses one major thing over Hollywood hustle

A former WWE World Champion recently spoke about his approach to working in Hollywood, making it clear that his heart remains firmly in the squared circle.

Randy Orton has spent over two decades in the Stamford-based promotion and holds the record of having the most Premium Live Event appearances in history.

Apart from being a Grand Slam Champion in WWE, The Viper has only a few appearances in the film industry, unlike John Cena, The Rock, and Batista.

In an interview with Adam's Apple on YouTube, the 44-year-old veteran acknowledged his interest in acting, mentioning auditions and representation by a top talent agency. Randy Orton stated that a Hollywood career requires dedication with long hours and demanding schedules, which conflicts with his priorities.

"I really love what I am doing now. I love watching movies, there's a lot of work that goes into them, 10-12 hours a day on set... I do auditions; I'm with UTA, and I do turn in some auditions; I do some self-tapes here and there," the star said.

The 14-time World Champion referenced his established status in WWE and hesitated to trade that position for smaller acting roles that would disrupt his work-life balance.

"But sometimes I'll see these roles pop up a year or two later that I don't get, and I'll see, and I'll be like, 'Man, I am glad I didn't get that role!' I would have busted my a**, wrestled, flown out, filmed, and wrestled just for this, and it would have done nothing for me, and I don't mean to sound like an egotistical prick, but in my bubble, in my world of wrestling, I'm up here; [if] I go to acting, I'm down here," he continued. [4:33 - 5:16]

WWE Superstar Randy Orton chooses family over having a career in the film industry

During the same conversation, The Apex Predator noted that he finds fulfillment in his current role. He prioritized family time, including being a husband and father, alongside his passion for wrestling.

While the WWE Superstar may be open to a future where a captivating acting role would arise, his current focus remains on entertaining wrestling fans and cherishing his time away from the ring. The former RK-Bro member added:

"Like, listen if someone wants to say, 'Hey, do you want to read to be the next villain in this movie? S**t yeah!' But these little parts and stuff they are throwing at me are like, 'Man, let me just have the time to go home each week to my family, be a father, be a husband, and play with my dogs in the yard!' I enjoy my off time. So unless it's a project that I'd be unable to turn it down, I kind of like what I'm doing right now." [5:17 - 5:44]

At the 2024 WWE Backlash France, Randy Orton teamed up with Kevin Owens to face Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. However, the interference from the debutant Tanga Loa cost the match to the babyfaces.

The Apex Predator will lock horns with AJ Styles in the first round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

