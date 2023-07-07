44-year-old WWE legend accuses Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Mone, of avoiding her; talks about potential match

Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Mone, may no longer be a part of WWE, but she has been in the conversation as one of the top stars outside the company for a while now. Currently, she appears to be healing from an injury, but WWE legend Melina has spoken about a match against her.

Banks is currently out of action as she suffered an injury in her match against Willow Nightingale at NJPW STRONG Resurgence. She lost the opportunity to become the inaugural STRONG Women's Champion and has since been sidelined.

It turned out that she had suffered an ankle injury that put her out of action. She put out a message saying that she would heal and get better before returning to action once again.

Talking live to her fans, Melina discussed facing Sasha Banks in a match. She was asked whether she thought Banks was afraid of her, and she replied that she didn't think so. But at the same time, she said that she could not help but wonder why Banks was avoiding her.

She went on to add that perhaps it was because there was a developing friendship between them, which would be in danger if they faced each other in a match.

"No I don’t think she’s scared to wrestle me. I don’t think so. But at the same time, I’m like, 'Hmmm. Hmmm. What’s going on here? Why are you avoiding me?' Maybe it’s because we have this mutual you know, it’s kind of hard to have like somebody you’re developing a friendship with and have to face each other. It’s like, 'Nooo, maybe it’s that, it’s that.' But at the same time, we know without question what kind of match that would be. It would be kind of awesome.” [21:22 – 22:00]

For the time being, there does not appear to be much chance of a match, but fans will be hoping it comes about for her and Sasha Banks.

