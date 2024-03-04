44-year-old WWE legend is open to having a match with Charlotte Flair

A WWE legend would be open to having a match with Charlotte Flair.

Michelle McCool is widely regarded as one of the greatest women's wrestlers of all time. She had accomplished a lot during the peak of her career and even won the Women's Championship. McCool was also the inaugural Divas Champion.

The WWE women's division has come a long way since when McCool was competing. Now, the women have main evented Premium Live Events like WrestleMania. The women's division today is one of the best in the world.

Given the level of competition available today, fans have been excited to see a dream match take place between Michelle McCool and Charlotte Flair.

During a recent episode of Six Feet Under With Mark Calaway, the 44-year-old admitted that a match against Flair would be amazing.

“Yeah, that ( fans wanting a match between McCool and Flair) has been a thing for a while which would be amazing. I mean I would love to.”

When asked if she would do that, the former Divas Champion responded in the affirmative.

“Yeah, I’d do that. I mean when I go back and seriously not just the ones I mentioned but you know Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss like everybody’s so easy to work with, it’s insane. It’s like it’s easy, it wasn’t easy back then” [2:02 - 3:10]

Becky Lynch opened up about her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair

It's no secret that Becky Lynch has had real-life problems with The Queen that stemmed from their goal to conquer the women's division. The two women have squared off a couple of times. The last time they shared the ring together was at Survivor Series 2023 after reconciling their differences.

During a recent interview with Daily Mail UK, Becky Lynch opened up about her real-life issue with Charlotte Flair.

"Look, I think Charlotte and I are always going to be butting heads, right? Because we both want to be the very best and with that, it's hard to have an eternal symbiotic relationship."

She continued:

"But, it was nice. Animosity, especially for a long time, begins to weigh on you and begins to get heavy and it's nice to get a break from that... But you can't get too much of that. This is wrestling, man. We're selling the good stuff, we're selling conflict."

Becky Lynch is set to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

