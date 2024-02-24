"You can't get too much of that" - Becky Lynch discusses real-life heat with major WWE star

Becky Lynch faced several challenges in WWE before rising to the top. However, The Man found herself in a difficult situation when she went up against a major star, and it took a while before the two women settled their differences.

In 2019, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair seemingly started moving away from each other behind the scenes when The Man broke into the main event picture. It took a turn for the worse when the two had to exchange their respective championships on Friday Night SmackDown in 2021.

They competed at WWE Survivor Series 2021 but didn't share the ring again until they reconciled at Survivor Series 2023. Speaking to Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail UK, the interviewer asked The Man about the real-life heat that the two Horsewomen shared in their careers:

"Look, I think Charlotte and I are always going to be butting heads, right? Because we both want to be the very best and with that, it's hard to have an eternal symbiotic relationship."

Luckily, the two stars buried the hatchet while working together at last year's Survivor Series.

"But, it was nice. Animosity, especially for a long time, begins to weigh on you and begins to get heavy and it's nice to get a break from that... But you can't get too much of that. This is wrestling, man. We're selling the good stuff, we're selling conflict."

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch explains why she never faced former 4-time WWE champion

The Man's biggest challenge in WWE was none other than Ronda Rousey during her first run with the promotion. The Baddest Woman on the Planet dominated the division at the time, and Becky Lynch wanted to settle the score with Rousey after plans were scrapped for Survivor Series 2018.

Unfortunately, the two stars never had a one-on-one match in the promotion, which could've arguably been the biggest women's match in WWE's history. Speaking in the same interview, Becky Lynch discussed why the singles match never took place:

"Do I think that was the match that everyone was clamoring for? Yes, it was. Everyone wanted that singles match. And I think, people thought that moment in time would be evergreen, and it wasn't. That's OK too. I think you can't force things when they're not there, and I think we see that with what's currently going on with the product."

However, Lynch is ready to face Rousey if she returns to WWE.

What are your thoughts on Becky Lynch? Sound off in the comments section below.