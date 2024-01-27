44-year-old WWE star sends a message after AJ Styles was caught having a chat with Bloodline member

On this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles was seen having a conversation with Bloodline member, Jimmy Uso. Reacting to the moment, Karl Anderson took to Instagram to send a short message.

Anderson is a stablemate of Styles in The O.C. The faction also consists of Luke Gallows and Mia 'Michin' Yim. However, following Styles' return to WWE, he hasn't seen eye-to-eye with his stablemates.

Taking to Instagram, Anderson sent a short message after he caught Styles having a backstage conversation with Jimmy:

"Change is on the horizon @miayimofficial @the_biglg @ajstylesp1 @wwe," wrote Anderson.

AJ Styles is determined to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Following his return from injury, AJ Styles has undergone major changes, in terms of his character work.

Styles also ignited a feud with Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and Randy Orton and will be a part of the Fatal Four-Way Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Speaking in an interview on The Collection, Styles claimed that it was time for The Tribal Chief to lose his title. He said:

"What is important is the WWE Championship and you know, I want it back. I haven't had it in a while, it's time for Roman Reigns to let loose of the championship and let someone like AJ Styles grab it and run with it. It's going to be a hard-fought battle because you got two other guys that want it just as bad as I do with Randy Orton and LA Knight so we'll see what happens."

Styles is a former WWE Champion. During his time in the company, he has also held the Intercontinental, United States, and RAW Tag Team Championship. However, The Phenomenal One is yet to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

