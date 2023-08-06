45-year-old star gives props to LA Knight following victory at WWE SummerSlam

A veteran WWE Superstar has sent LA Knight a message after the SlimJim Battle Royal tonight at SummerSlam.

Knight's popularity continues to rise and that was on display during the SlimJim Battle Royal tonight at Ford Field. The veteran star got a huge pop from the crowd in Detriot as he made his way to the ring for the match.

Sheamus, AJ Styles, and LA Knight were the final three superstars in the match. Karrion Kross attacked Styles and it led to The Phenomenal One's elimination. Knight and Sheamus then battled each other in the ring. Knight got the better of The Celtic Warrior and Clotheslined him out of the ring to win the SlimJim Battle Royal.

After the match, Sheamus took to Twitter to congratulate Knight. He gave the 40-year-old SmackDown star props for the victory and quoted his "Yeah!" catchphrase.

"Props #SummerSlam #YEAH👏🏻," tweeted Sheamus.

Wrestling legend gives LA Knight hilarious advice for a promo on WWE SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently suggested that LA Knight should do something inappropriate on WWE television.

Knight has become one of the most popular superstars in the company by developing an organic connection with the WWE Universe. The fans have gotten behind him and he consistently receives one of the best reactions from the crowd every single week.

Speaking on a recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the legendary manager suggested that LA Knight would get a huge pop if he farted into the microphone.

"I think he should come out, bend over and fart into the microphone and let the people give him a standing ovation just to prove he can do it. No, I'm serious. If he just came out and said, 'Let me talk to you. I want to prove a point,' and bend over and fart into the microphone, I guarantee you the place will blow. He would fart into the microphone and the people would blow and give him a standing ovation and he would point three times 'LA Knight, Yeah!' and he'd leave," said Cornette. [2:38-3:21]

Before SummerSlam, things were looking bleak for Knight on SmackDown. He came up short at Money in the Bank and was eliminated during the United States Championship Invitational tournament. It will be fascinating to see if his SlimJim Battle Royal victory tonight leads to big things for Knight on WWE SmackDown moving forward.

