45-year-old star was "thrown" into a WWE title match almost immediately after returning from a serious injury

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently opened up about how the company made him compete for the United States Championship immediately after returning from his injury.

Styles suffered a broken ankle on December 29, 2022, at a WWE live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, while performing in a mixed tag match with Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day.

After months-long hiatus, The Phenomenal One made his return to WWE TV on the April 28th episode of SmackDown. On the recent episode of Mark Andrews' podcast, My Love Letter to Wrestling, AJ Styles talked about his comeback and how he prepared for the matches.

Here is what Styles said:

"Well, at least they didn't throw me in, like in you know two matches and then throw me in a world championship match at least as soon as I get back you know. Oh, wait! They did, that's exactly what happened." [05:57 - 06:08]

AJ Styles added that if a wrestler was ever hurt, there was only one way to come back to his wrestling ring shape. The only way to do that was to get in the ring and compete, and no amount of cardio a wrestler does outside the ring would matter.

WWE Superstar AJ Styles talked about how he felt being the top guy in Impact

In the same podcast, The Phenomenal One talked about how he loved the pressure of being the top guy in Impact and how he enjoyed entertaining the fans.

Styles said he was getting cold chills just by talking about this stuff about how he always wanted to be 'that guy' and this is what he had worked for.

"Now put me in there and let me do what I do cause I wanna entertain these people. I'm the champ! You want that, you love that pressure that they put on you. I want them to call me at midnight and go 'Hey! We need you tomorrow' and I'll be there, you like that." [15:30 - 15:44]

AJ Styles will collide with Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions this weekend.

