45-year-old veteran set to debut in non-WWE wrestling event

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett will make his debut outside of WWE with Pro Wrestling Noah.

The 45-year-old has previously participated in the UFC, Strikeforce, Sengoku, PRIDE FC, and other promotions. He is one of the most renowned fighters in the world and has now successfully forayed into pro wrestling.

He last competed on March 30, 2023, in the main event of GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 9, losing by submission to former WWE star Timothy Thatcher.

Throughout his distinguished career, 'The Warmaster' compiled a professional record of 35-8. He won 29 of his fights either by knockout or submission.

Josh Barnett was a Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix finalist who lost to Daniel Cormier by decision. Pedro Rizzo, Frank Mir, and Andrei Arlovski are among Barnett's major career victories.

It was announced that the GCW: Bloodsport host will make his Pro Wrestling Noah debut on September 3 this year. Masakatsu Funaki, a Japanese MMA legend, will face Barnett. On his imminent debut, he tweeted, "Let's ride."

Josh Barnett expressed his interest in arriving at WWE

In 2020, Josh Barnett spoke with The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast about WWE and Bloodsport. On the show, he discussed RAW Underground, how it appeared to be inspired by Bloodsport, and his future plans with the company.

He said that he was open to joining the Stamford-based promotion and that it could happen in the future. On the other hand, Josh Barnett stated that, while he was interested in joining World Wrestling Entertainment, he was more focused on Bloodsport and growing the promotion.

"I know people at WWE, and we have conversations, but there's nothing in the works as far as going over there and training folks or any of that kind of thing. I'm moving forward with Bloodsport as much as possible and a bunch of other things, but the option, I guess, is always there," he said.

It remains to be seen if the 45-year-old veteran will ever show up at the Stamford-based promotion now that he has a deal with Pro Wrestling Noah.

