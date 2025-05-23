45-year-old WWE legend wants to get involved with Triple H's creative team

A 45-year-old legend revealed that she is willing to get into the creative side of WWE, which means she would join Triple H's creative team. She shared some very interesting thoughts on this.

That legend is none other than Mickie James, who was recently on WWE television due to her association as a coach on the show LFG. She will be replaced by Michelle McCool as a coach on Season Two, but she was still a critical part of the show.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo, Mickie James was asked whether she would like to join Triple H's creative team following her stint on LFG. She embraced the idea:

“Yeah, I think now I would say that I would love that. I didn’t—I don’t—you know, we’ve just come to a time and place where I feel like we even thought that that was possible for a female. You know, a lot of times, there weren’t a lot of females in those roles. I didn’t have a lot of women to look up to, aside from people that I watched and knew were like my idols or, you know, mentors and stuff." (H/T RSN)

You can watch the full video below:

An ex-WWE writer slammed Triple H for a clip during the WWE Unreal trailer

In the WWE: Unreal trailer for Netflix, there was a snippet showing the creative meeting, which featured various boards with color codes, indicating that it was all about the plans heading into WrestleMania 41. Some fans opined that the writer's room lacked diversity. However, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo had another major issue.

In a previous episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo completely slammed Triple H for having a creative meeting in a boardroom filled with people wearing suits. He added that it's not an environment that's conducive to creativity and blamed Triple H:

"I saw a still photo in the writer's room, that new show they're going to do [WWE Unreal on Netflix]. You've got a bunch of guys sitting in a board room with suits and ties. That's a creative meeting? That is what it looks like? And then we wonder why there's no creativity in this? You can't be creative like that!" [04:29 - 05:01]

Russo noted that back in his day, when he was the head of creative, he and the legendary Ed Ferrara would head over to Vince McMahon's house. Russo stated that not only did McMahon have unkempt hair and look like he just got out of bed, but he would pull off hilarious pranks, such as farting on Russo, all while the creative discussions were ongoing.

