45-year-old WWE star could create history by dethroning Roman Reigns, says former champion (Exclusive)

It is believed that Roman Reigns' record-breaking world title run could finally end at WWE WrestleMania 39, and EC3 recently explained why John Cena could be a great candidate to dethrone the Tribal Chief.

The latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws revolved around rumors of Logan Paul possibly taking on John Cena in a first-time-ever showdown at 'Mania.

While EC3 would not mind seeing Cena vs. Paul at The Grandest Stage of Them All, he felt that the Cenation Leader could tell a better story if he went after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The 16-time world champion is just one title win away from surpassing Ric Flair, and dethroning Roman Reigns would shock most fans.

While the WWE Universe may not like seeing Cena take the titles off Reigns, Cater explained how it could be an excellent booking decision for the company.

"Here's the caveat. Here's what you have. You have the story of becoming the 17-time world heavyweight champion, and then if you're going to pay it off, why not there. Granted, everybody would freak out because Roman has had this incredibly long run. Like, who is going to be made on his way out? John! People would be like, 'Again, Cena s*cks!' I mean, that's a hell of a story." [9:12 - 9:43]

EC3 says John Cena can beat Logan Paul and face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

The speculation of Cena facing The Maverick has garnered steam since the YouTuber confirmed his interest in the match. It should be noted that both John Cena and Logan Paul are seemingly part-time talents who don't wrestle throughout the year in WWE.

EC3 said booking John Cena and Logan Paul in a high-profile match would be "good business" for WWE and backed the former world champion to emerge victorious in the proposed bout.

Carter felt it would be wise for John Cena to go over Logan Paul before he moves on to another clash against Roman Reigns.

"Who is likely to be there more going forward, Logan or John? I mean, it actually could go either way. I think if he were to break that record, John has to defeat the nefarious Logan Paul before he could be a 17-time world champion. At the end of the day, we're clutching numbers over stuff that doesn't matter. Is it good business? Yeah, it probably is," said EC3. [2:00 - 2:40]

Would you like to see John Cena win his 17th world title by defeating Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

