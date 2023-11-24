46-year-old former WWE Champion to return after 135 days to face Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble according to the WWE Universe

Roman Reigns has been on top of the WWE food chain for well over 1000 days. A report earlier in the day noted that the Tribal Chief may not face LA Knight at Royal Rumble as Triple H could have other plans. The WWE Universe has caught on to the hint and speculated that a two-time WWE champion will return and step up to Reigns.

Roman Reigns was last seen in action at WWE Crown Jewel. At the PLE, Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight. During the match, it looked like the Megastar would have walked away with the title but The Bloodline's interference in the match ensured that the Tribal Chief held on to his title.

The WWE Universe believed that LA Knight will get another shot at the title given his feud going on with the Bloodline. According to a report, Knight is not slated to challenge for the title again as Triple H has different plans for the champion at the Royal Rumble. The fans caught on to the report and have speculated that former two-time WWE Champion, AJ Styles will return to face Reigns at the PLE.

Will we see AJ Styles step up?

What happened with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble in 2016?

The Tribal Chief was the WWE World Heavyweight Champion heading into the Royal Rumble in 2016. At the PLE, Reigns was forced to defend his championship in the Royal Rumble match.

Roman Reigns found himself in the unfortunate situation because he attacked Triple H in the previous months. To exact revenge on the then-champion, Vince McMahon forced him to defend the title in the 30-man match. McMahon ensured that Reigns had a huge disadvantage by forcing him to be the first entrant for the match.

Triple H was the 30th entrant in the match. He quickly eliminated Roman Reigns leaving himself and Dean Ambrose as the final two contestants in the match. In the end, The Game threw Ambrose over the top rope to win his 14th World Championship.

What do you think Triple H has in store for Reigns at the Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.