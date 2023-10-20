46-year-old major SmackDown Superstar leaving WWE to join AEW would revive his wrestling career, believes Freddie Prinze Jr.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. addressed the possibility of AJ Styles leaving the company to join AEW.

Styles had a successful career in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, ROH, and NJPW before joining WWE in 2016. Over the past seven years, The Phenomenal One has become one of the top superstars in the Stamford-based company. The 46-year-old is now a Grand Slam and Triple Crown Champion.

During an episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. discussed the idea of Styles possibly leaving WWE to join Tony Khan's promotion.

"I think he would be the one if he went there. I'm loving it though. [Well, he's definitely getting lost in WWE] That's why I'm saying. I feel like if he left, people would go, 'Oh yeah, that's why he's the man.' Cuz his matches are still top shelf," he said. [16:08 - 16:29]

What did WWE star AJ Styles say about retirement?

AJ Styles kicked off his wrestling career over two decades ago. He competed in several promotions and held many championships. While the leader of The O.C. is now 46, he is still an active competitor on SmackDown.

Speaking to Mark Andrews on the My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast, The Phenomenal One addressed retiring from in-ring competition. He disclosed that he hopes to end his career on his own terms, not because of injury.

"I would think that going out the way that you want to and not going out the way you have to, that's all I wanna do. I just wanna be able to finish and go out the way that I want to. I know that's a hard thing 'cause injuries are the reason for a lot of retirements. For Edge, his first one, he retired because he thought his career was over, and that's the way it is for a lot of us in what we do. So I am just hoping to finish. I wanna finish, and I wanna finish my way and not due to injury." [H/T: SE Scoops]

