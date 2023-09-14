A former WWE Superstar recently said he doesn't deserve a Hall of Fame induction.

The Hall of Fame is WWE's highest honor and is bestowed upon the ones who have impacted the business as few others have. The promotion has inducted a long list of in-ring greats in the Hall of Fame in the past.

Wrestling veteran Maven recently did a Q&A session while traveling in his car. Maven was asked if he would accept a Hall of Fame induction if Triple H called him and offered one.

"Honestly, I don't think I did enough in the business to warrant a Hall of Fame induction. I just don't like... I think the Hall of Fame is there in order to pay homage, to pay tribute to all those who actually changed the business. That said, if they wanted to do a tough enough Hall of Fame induction, then yes, then I would be a part of it. In ring, I don't think I did enough. I just don't. But I would take part. Now, as far as a speech, my speech would just be thanking the WWE because I'm the fan that lived his dream," he said. [2:50-3:30]

Maven was a solid mid-card act during his time in WWE

Maven's run in World Wrestling Entertainment lasted from 2001 to 2005.

He was mostly pushed as a mid-card act and was awarded a brief run in the main event scene. He never won a world title in the company, though.

Maven's biggest moment in the company came when he eliminated none other than The Undertaker in the 2002 Royal Rumble match.

He almost achieved the feat for the second time in the 2003 Royal Rumble match, but The Deadman was careful this time and threw Maven out of the Battle Royale.

