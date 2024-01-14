46-year-old TNA star comments on possible Royal Rumble appearance

Famous for top talents, former WWE Superstars and other known names making either one-off appearances, debut or their return to the global juggernaut, the Royal Rumble month is an exciting time for longtime fans of the program.

While holding on to the Knockouts World Championship, Mickie James resurfaced on WWE TV at the 2022 edition of the Premium Live Event. When Gail Kim was asked about pulling off something similar this year, she was skeptical.

Speaking on Ring The Belle, former WWE Women's Champion Gail Kim disclosed that her previous employer may not be interested in bringing her back for the Royal Rumble. Be that as it may, the TNA star has a healthy relationship with the Stamford-based promotion, so it's not completely out of the realm of possibility.

“First off, I don’t think they would ask me (laughs), which is okay. But you know, you saw Mickie and what a great relationship... I think Scott D'Amore, as our leader in IMPACT, has done some amazing things. Whatever happens happens," she clarified. [From 7:24 to 7:42]

Gail Kim is the inaugural Knockouts World Champion. She went on to win the coveted belt six more times in TNA. Furthermore, she also serves as a producer for the Tennessee-based wrestling promotion.

Mickie James on why her WWE return at Royal Rumble 2022 was surreal

Late last year, during an appearance on Gabby AF, Mickie James touched upon her one-off appearance in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. She wrestled for 11 minutes and 40 seconds before getting eliminated by Hall of Famer Lita.

Considering the circumstance of her WWE exit in 2021, James felt the whole experience was rather surreal:

"It was a crazy feeling and it was a bit surreal because you're hoping and you're praying, you're like because you fight for all of these things, like my entrance and the Knockouts title, and to be able to represent that, and the cross-branding and all these other things you fought, and because of my departure, and then to even say I was going to be back in a WWE ring so shortly after if you would have told me that then I'd have been like, 'No way.' It's crazy how things work out," said James. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Trish Stratus - perhaps Mickie's greatest rival - had expressed her desire to see the latter, and Victoria, get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

James' husband Nick Aldis is presently the SmackDown General Manager. Many among fans feel that it is only a matter of time before she makes a strong comeback. Perhaps a Royal Rumble return is not out of question?

If you use the first quote, give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit Ring The Belle.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here