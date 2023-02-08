Multi-time women's champion Trish Stratus has named Mickie James and Victoria as the superstars she'd like to see get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

All three women were game-changers in women's wrestling, as they made history by doing stuff that was strictly reserved for their male counterparts. Victoria competed in the first women's steel cage match when she collided with Lita on RAW in 2003. Stratus and James are both recognized as two of the best female stars in WWE history, and they've had many memorable matches against each other.

During a recent appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Trish Stratus stated that both Mickie James and Victoria deserve to be in the WWE Hall of Fame. She also pointed out how underrated the latter is.

"The aforementioned Mickie James, that’s for sure. I’d like to Victoria [get inducted]. Soon would be great. I think she’s well deserving. I think she’s underrated [...] I feel like when we were [competing], women’s wrestling was just turning the corner as far as being taken serious. Those matches with her that people [see] like, ‘Oh, this actually legit, and this is a viable part of the entire show.’ So yeah, Victoria for the Hall of Fame," said Stratus. [H/T Fightful]

Trish Stratus names her dream WarGames team

At Survivor Series last November, history was made as two WarGames matches took place on the main roster for the first time ever. On the women's side, Team Bianca Belair emerged victorious against Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley & Nikki Cross.

When asked which female stars she would include on her WarGames team, Trish Stratus stated that she would include Mickie James, Asuka, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair.

"I’m gonna put Britt Baker on my team. I’m gonna put Mickie James… And it’s gotta be all females? Asuka, Becky Lynch, she’s amazing. Who’s our last one? Who should we put as our last one? I’m gonna put Bianca [Belair]. Yeah, it’s a solid team," she said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Trish Stratus' last match was against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019, which she lost. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

