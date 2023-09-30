46-year-old WWE star hospitalized; confirmed on SmackDown during Bloodline segment

The Bloodline members are thorough when they want to send a message, and their opponents have found out as much in the past. Even without Roman Reigns in their corner during shows in recent weeks, it has not stopped them from showing what they can do. Last week on the show, AJ Styles and John Cena both felt their wrath at different times, and now it's been confirmed that Styles has been hospitalized.

Styles had joined Cena's side to help him in his quest against The Bloodline. Unfortunately for him, that put a target on his back instead. The star was taken out backstage by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, who outnumbered him and beat him down. Things were made worse when he was hit with an enormous splash by Solo Sikoa.

While the show ended with Cena getting beaten up, Styles had to be taken away in an ambulance.

During WWE SmackDown tonight, it turned out that things were severe for Styles. While there had been talk of him being hospitalized, Karl Anderson confirmed it tonight after he attacked The Bloodline.

Things are not well for Styles, and it will be interesting to see when he returns to the ring again.

