47-year-old former champion claims to have rejected WWE's offer to return

A former WWE Superstar claimed to have rejected the Stamford-based company's offer after he was released from his contract.

The name in question is Maven. The co-winner of the inaugural season of Tough Enough signed with WWE in 2001. He had a decent run with the company as he won the WWE Hardcore Championship on three separate occasions. Maven was released from his contract in 2005.

In a recent video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Maven claimed that after releasing him in 2005, the Stamford-based company reached out to him and offered him another opportunity. The 47-year-old, however, stated that he was not ready at the time:

"2005, WWE fires me, releasing me and ending a dream. 2008, they call back, they call back. Johnny Ace gives me a call, says, ‘Might have another opportunity for you to come back.’ This time, I wasn’t ready. After that, I went into other avenues of entertainment. BET, HSN, and I hope you saw the worst day of my life and watched my arrest video from 2012," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]

He further talked about what he was up to during his years away from WWE:

"So where was I at after that? What happened after that? So I took a lot of time off after the arrest. I basically just had to get myself together. I find myself in New York and working jobs that I wasn’t proud to admit I was working, coming from where I came from. By 2017, I had pulled myself out of a hole pretty well, and I was working with the Brooklyn Nets. I was with the Nets up until they signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Once they signed those two, a lot of us were shown the door." [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]

You can watch the entire video below:

Maven shares his views on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle has been a part of many memorable matches and is considered by many to be one of the most resilient professional wrestlers in the business. His winning an Olympic gold medal with a broken neck is a testament to his strong character.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Maven stated that he would get into arguments with people about the former World Champion being the toughest person on the planet. He further stated that the 2002 version of Angle was untouchable:

"God, Angle was good! He was so good. There was a time I'd get into an argument with people that Angle was the toughest guy on earth. It's like, you're telling me 2002 Angle? Who is beating his a**?"

Do you agree with Maven's comments on Kurt Angle? Sound off in the comments section below.