Maven on relationship with controversial WWE Legend: "He had an affinity for strip clubs, just like I did"

Surviving in wrestling locker rooms involves getting along with other talents, and it can be challenging to do with a stacked WWE roster. Maven recently opened up about the backstage heat he got and surprisingly revealed that he didn't have any problems with Bully Ray (a.k.a. Bubba Ray Dudley).

Despite being one of the all-time greats, Bully Ray has reportedly not had a good relationship with some of his co-workers, with Rene Dupree admitting he wasn't on best terms with the WWE Hall of Famer. The tag team legend would rub people the wrong way, but Maven never felt that way while interacting with Bubba Ray Dudley.

Dupree has even accused Bully Ray of purposely hurting wrestlers in the past, and Maven wondered whether his good friendship with the former tag team champion was because they had never faced each other in the ring.

Maven also revealed that he and Bubba Ray Dudley shared a common interest: trips to the strip club!

"I always got along with Bubba. I know a lot of people didn't. Maybe that's because I never wrestled Bubba. That could have been it. Like, I only knew Bubba from outside the ring and partying standpoint. He had an affinity for strip clubs, just like I did. Yes."

Maven on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle once being the toughest guy in the world

The former WWE Superstar spoke on various topics on Cafe de Rene, including some of the greatest in-ring performers he'd wrestled during his career. Maven said only Kurt Angle matched Chris Benoit's intensity inside the squared circle.

The 46-year-old recalled that he used to argue with people about Kurt Angle legitimately being the most resilient pro wrestler in the world who could win every fight.

Maven added the 2002 version of Kurt Angle would have been invincible:

"God, Angle was good! He was so good. There was a time I'd get into an argument with people that Angle was the toughest guy on earth. It's like, you're telling me 2002 Angle? Who is beating his a**?"

