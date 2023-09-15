"I had to earn Test's friendship" - Veteran admits he got backstage heat in WWE

It wasn't always easy for a talent to get familiar with the WWE locker room, and Maven recently claimed he received a lot of heat when he joined the company.

Having arrived into the WWE system from Tough Enough, Maven was apparently looked down upon by the superstars, and he admittedly had a tough time initially dealing with people backstage.

The three-time hardcore champion recalled that Billy Kidman was amongst the stars who were friendly to him behind the scenes. On the contrary, Maven stated that he had to work hard to gain former Intercontinental Champion Test's trust in real life:

Here's what Maven revealed on Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene podcast:

"I knew how much heat I was going to have; I was willing to withstand that and eventually let people see who I am, to be on that. Billy (Kidman) was one of the guys; from the start, was just so cool with me. Like Test, for instance, I had to earn Test's friendship." [00:12 - 00:30]

Maven delves deeper into what a WWE locker room is like

Making it into World Wrestling Entertainment itself is a commendable achievement, as only the very best get to perform for the pro wrestling giant. Maven said that the roster is often made up of 'type-A' personalities who draw all the eyeballs whenever they enter a room.

The former WWE star said that talents clashing with each other was expected to happen as wrestling locker rooms had big egos and personas that loved to be the "life of the party."

Maven continued:

"You are in a locker room full of nothing but A-type personalities. Like, there is not one B personality in that entire locker room, and you're in the locker room with everybody, who everywhere they go, is the life of the party. Everywhere! And you put all those guys together. But Billy was always nice to me from the start." [00:31 - 1:12]

Maven also revealed that a Hall of Famer was a d**k to him, and you can read all about that right here.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here