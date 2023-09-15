Former WWE Superstar reveals D-Von Dudley was a d**k to him: "He hated me"

D-Von Dudley is one of the respected names in professional wrestling who apparently wasn't all too nice to Maven back in the day. The former WWE superstar recently admitted that the tag team legend was a "d**k" to him during his early days in the company.

Maven broke into the WWE in 2001 via the Tough Enough competition and showed incredible promise during his rookie year. The former Hardcore Champion was aware of the heat he'd receive within WWE for being a pro wrestling newbie. Maven appeared on Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree and revealed how D-Von Dudley treated him backstage in WWE.

While they are good friends these days, their initial exchanges in the wrestling business weren't all too cordial from Maven's perspective:

"Like D-Von was a d**k to me, D-Von, probably in the business now, D-Von is my best friend. I talk to D-Von quite a bit. Like, he was such a d**k to me at the start of our friendship. He hated me."

Maven on his present-day relationship with D-Von Dudley

While Maven has stayed away from professional wrestling for many years, he's recently returned to prominence thanks to his insightful YouTube channel revolving around his WWE career.

D-Von Dudley most recently worked for WWE as a producer before his exit in January 2023. However, it was noted that he and Bubba had signed Legends contracts a few days ago.

Maven and D-Von are both veterans now, and as revealed by the former Tough Enough contestant, they eventually developed a strong friendship outside the ring. Maven is still regularly in contact with D-Von and claimed he wouldn't hesitate to take a bullet for the WWE Hall of Famer.

The 46-year-old added:

"But, we got beyond, and now, like I said, I think I've said it before, I would take a bullet for D-Von."

