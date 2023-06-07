47-year-old former WWE star says AJ Styles is the best wrestler in the world (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Ken Anderson believes his former IMPACT Wrestling colleague AJ Styles is still the best in the business.

The Phenomenal One has had a storied wrestling career spanning over two decades. Though Styles didn't arrive in the global juggernaut until 2016, when he eventually did, he won the WWE Title within a year. AJ remains one of the promotion's most beloved stars, having recently faced Seth Rollins for the newly-minted World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. Even though he fell short of winning, the 46-year-old's performance was a testament to the fact that he's still at the height of his powers.

Appearing on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Ken Anderson mentioned how he's no stranger to Styles, having wrestled him countless times in IMPACT Wrestling.

Anderson went as far as to say that AJ Styles was still the best wrestler in the world, applauding his ability to gel with all types of athletes.

"I have actually wrestled AJ a lot when I was in IMPACT Wrestling, when I was with TNA. I'll still say, for my money, AJ Styles is the best wrestler in the world. He's so versatile, he can wrestle, work with anybody," said Ken Anderson. [23:50 - 24:11]

Check out the full video below:

AJ Styles might undergo a character change in WWE

Following his loss to Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2023, WWE is considering having AJ Styles alter his character slightly.

As per recent rumors, discussions have been held about Styles possibly having a more "determined" and "aggressive" persona.

Considering his run as part of The O.C. has leaned more towards the comedic side, this character transformation would undoubtedly be welcomed by fans if it materializes.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The OC beat Hit Row and AJ Styles hit a phenomenal on Flop Dolla afterwards #Smackdown The OC beat Hit Row and AJ Styles hit a phenomenal on Flop Dolla afterwards #Smackdown twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/PcA1hi0bBa

Even his attack on Top Dolla on last week's edition of SmackDown showed an edgier side of Styles. It seems like WWE is building a match between the two performers who are as different as chalk and cheese.

Do you agree with Ken Anderson's opinion of AJ Styles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

