WWE creative has reportedly discussed changing a top SmackDown superstar's character 

After recently having made his return to WWE last month, it has been reported that company higher-ups are keen to alter the current persona of AJ Styles.

The Phemonamnal One has worked both as a face and a heel in the company, with him having captured a world title both times.

However, his current gimmick has seemingly been the same for quite some time. Therefore, BWE via Ringside News has reported that his on-screen character may be changing soon.

"Discussion over AJ being more aggressive and determined. Might kick off on SD. Yet to be confirmed." (H/T Ringside News)

AJ Styles almost reached the top of the card last week as he failed to defeat Seth Rollins at Night of Champions for the World Heavyweight Championship.

AJ Styles on retirement and post-WWE life

Having been in the professional wrestling business since 1998, the 46-year-old is one of the company's most experienced and talented performers.

Speaking to Mark Andrews on the My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast, Styles was asked how he would like to retire from the ring eventually.

"I would think that going out the way that you want to and not going out the way you have to, that's all I wanna do," Styles said. "I just wanna be able to finish and go out the way that I want to. I know that's a hard thing 'cause injuries are the reason for a lot of retirements. For Edge, his first one, he retired because he thought his career was over, and that's the way it is for a lot of us in what we do. So I am just hoping to finish. I wanna finish, and I wanna finish my way and not due to injury." (H/T SEScoops)

AJ Styles has established himself as one of the most successful stars in the business during his career, winning world titles in WWE, IMPACT, and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

What is AJ Styles' greatest match in WWE? Give us your pick in the comments section below.

