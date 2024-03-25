47-year-old former WWE Superstar says he would "wipe the floor" with Cody Rhodes in a real fight

Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan jokingly claimed he would "wipe the floor" with Cody Rhodes in a real fight.

Morgan had a three-year stint in the Stamford-based company between 2002 and 2005. Over the next 14 years, the 47-year-old wrestled on the independent circuit and in TNA before hanging up his boots in 2019. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is currently considered the top babyface in WWE.

Morgan previously disclosed he is a big fan of The American Nightmare. On his Gigantic Pop podcast, he recalled a conversation with his 12-year-old neighbor about Rhodes, in which he told the young fan that he could not beat up the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner. Meanwhile, the TNA legend jokingly claimed he would "wipe the floor" with the WWE Superstar in a real fight.

"My neighbor, his name is Zaden. Zaden is only 10, no he's 12, he's 12 years old, and he always will come over and like, 'Hey, can you beat up...' And he will name the hot flavor of the month WWE wrestler to me. And he's been doing this for the last like five or six years. And finally, he came to me with Cody Rhodes. I'm like, 'No, I love Cody Rhodes. I do not think I could beat up Cody Rhodes,' just to make him love Cody Rhodes more, right?"

The veteran added :

"Obviously, in a real fight, I would wipe the floor with you, Cody Rhodes. But, nonetheless. Because of him, you know, him being a fan, I don't want to mess that for him. I'm like, 'No, Cody Rhodes is the ish' is what I tell him," he said. [From 32:38 to 33:23]

Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes will have a massive fight against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. On Night One, The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins will face Reigns and The Rock in a historic tag team match.

If the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner and his partner lose the tag team match on Night One, his square-off against Reigns on Night Two will be under Bloodline Rules.

However, if Rhodes and The Visionary defeat The Brahma Bull and Reigns, The Bloodline will be banned from ringside during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

Last Friday, Rhodes and Reigns had a heated confrontation on SmackDown. While The Tribal Chief seemed to have set a trap for The American Nightmare, Rollins and Jey Uso came to the latter's aid.

Who do you think will win a real fight between Cody Rhodes and Matt Morgan? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

