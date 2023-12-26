47-year-old legend confirms he'll continue wrestling following life-changing announcement

The pro wrestling landscape recently witnessed a significant regime change as New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) unveiled its new president.

It was recently announced that Hiroshi Tanahashi is NJPW's new president. This raised many questions about his in-ring future, and the 47-year-old has now addressed the development.

Tanahashi is an eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, a three-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, and a two-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion. He is widely regarded as one of the finest performers of his generation.

On December 23, 2023, Takami Ohbari and Michiaki Nishizawa vacated their corporate positions in NJPW, enabling The Ace to be appointed as the company's president.

At a recent press conference, Hiroshi Tanahashi discussed his goals as NJPW President and confirmed that he would continue his in-ring career. He further detailed how the promotion planned to potentially sell out the Tokyo Dome in the future:

"I want to have more title matches in markets outside of the norm. As a wrestler our goal, years ago, was to first get 500 in smaller towns, then 1000, then more. If we pack those markets, then a sold-out Tokyo Dome is achievable," he said. [H/T - NJPW Global]

You can view his full comments in the Twitter thread below:

What is Hiroshi Tanahashi's top goal in wrestling?

During the same press conference, the newly appointed NJPW President mentioned that he would have a unique effect on the business as an active wrestler rather than after being retired.

The Ace has won several titles in the promotion but has yet to capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Hence, Tanahashi wants to pursue the coveted title.

"I'm thinking about what I have left as an active wrestler. Through that time, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship is still my top goal," he added. [H/T - NJPW Global]

It will be interesting to see what changes New Japan Pro-Wrestling undergoes in Tanahashi's regime.

What did you think of the veteran wanting to continue his pro wrestling journey after the historic announcement? Sound off in the comments section below.