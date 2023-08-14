47-year-old makes bold claim ahead of grudge match on WWE RAW

A legendary WWE Superstar made an audacious statement ahead of the August 14th edition of Raw at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Trish Stratus is set to face Becky Lynch on Monday after several months of buildup. Stratus previously defeated Lynch with the help of Zoey Stark at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. However, Stark is banned from ringside for Stratus' grudge match against The Man.

The official WWE account for New Zealand asked fans on Twitter who would win the highly-anticipated match on Monday.

"The greatest of THAT generation @trishstratuscom vs. the greatest of THIS generation @BeckyLynchWWE next week on #WWERaw!! Who ya got?"

Stratus replied with confidence that she'll get the win over her rival. She also claimed that she's the greatest of the current generation despite being a part-timer for the better part of the past 15 years.

"Me mate. Cause I'm the greatest of THIS generation also. #ThankYouTrish," Stratus wrote.

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch have been feuding ever since the April 10th edition of Raw. Many people thought that it would be ending at SummerSlam, but the match was ultimately scheduled to take place two weeks after.

Trish Stratus sends message to WWE Universe ahead of her match against Becky Lynch

In addition to her bold claim about being the best of the current generation, Trish Stratus also sent a message to fans who didn't get a chance to watch her in her prime. Stratus wants fans to know that she's still at her best and will prove it on Monday.

"You didn't miss much, just me revolutionizing women's wrestling. And I'm STILL in my prime, so … enjoy!" Stratus tweeted.

At 47, Trish signed a full-time deal when she returned earlier this year. It will be interesting to see if she'll go after the Women's World Championship or even the Women's Tag Team Titles with Zoey Stark after her feud with Lynch.

Who do you think will win between Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch this coming Monday on Raw? Share your answers in the comments section below.

