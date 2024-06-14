47-year-old open to facing CM Punk and The Rock in WWE

CM Punk and The Rock have been two of the most talked-about WWE Superstars over the last few months. In a recent interview, AJ Styles addressed whether he would like to share the ring with the two men.

In November 2023, Punk returned to WWE after an absence of almost 10 years. Two months later, The Rock joined WWE's parent company TKO as a board member before becoming an on-screen character again ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Styles will face Cody Rhodes in an "I Quit" match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle on June 15. Asked about possible future matches with Punk or The Rock, the 47-year-old told Seconds Out he would be happy to feud with either man:

"I mean, as long as they want to get in the ring, we're definitely gonna be on the list. I hope that I'm on their list, and to have a match with them would be great," Styles said. [3:04 – 3:11]

Punk competed in his first WWE match since 2014 in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. However, he suffered a torn triceps during the bout and has not yet returned to the ring.

The Rock, meanwhile, teamed up with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania XL. Shortly after the event, he took a break from television to film The Smashing Machine.

AJ Styles reflects on classic WWE rivalry

In 2016, AJ Styles recorded a statement-making win over John Cena at SummerSlam. The two men had a rematch at the 2017 Royal Rumble, where Cena secured the victory to capture a record-equaling 16th world title.

Seven years on from their Royal Rumble 2017 match, Styles is still surprised he and Cena had such good chemistry in the ring:

"I gotta tell you, I was very surprised with John Cena's skills because never wrestled him before. Him and I going out there and have an amazing match against each other, which I don't know if either one of us expected it, to be honest with you, because we're nothing alike, so to go out there an have so much fun with him was pretty unbelievable." [2:40 – 3:00]

In the same interview, Styles addressed whether he could retire after his upcoming match against Cody Rhodes.

