[WATCH] The Rock shows off elbow injury sustained while filming The Smashing Machine

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is currently shooting for The Smashing Machine, an upcoming biopic on the life of UFC legend Mark Kerr. The WWE Superstar will be playing the lead role in the movie. However, he took to his social media handle to let his fans know that he had suffered an elbow injury on the set.

The Rock made his return to in-ring competition at WrestleMania XL in a tag team match. The Hollywood star teamed up with Roman Reigns and beat the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of The Show of Shows. The Final Boss was last seen on RAW after WrestleMania, where he came out to congratulate Cody Rhodes, who had won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. The People's Champion stated that he would be back for the title and would make Rhodes pay.

The Rock has been on a hiatus since then, filming The Smashing Machine. The former WWE Champion took to his social media handle to show off his elbow injury explaining it to his fans.

What did The Rock hand Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW after WrestleMania XL?

The episode of RAW after WrestleMania XL kicked off with the WWE Universe celebrating the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes. The Brahma Bull made his presence felt during the segment to congratulate The American Nightmare.

The Attitude Era legend got into the ring and told Rhodes that he would be back to take the belt off him to avenge his cousin's loss at The Show of Shows. During the exchange, The Great One handed an item over to The Amercian Nightmare. The WWE Universe has been speculating what it is and Cody decided to let them in on what it could be.

The Undisputed Universal Champion stated that the item handed back to him may have been the special watch that he had made for all four competitors in the tag team match at WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes added that, if The Rock's schedule allowed, they would face off in a match down the line.

